A/R: Quarry operators threaten strike over illegal encroachment

The Quarry Operators are now appealing to the government for assistance

The Quarry Operators Association in the Ashanti region has issued a warning about their potential plans to embark on a strike. The reason behind their dissatisfaction lies in the rampant illegal encroachment of their quarry sites by residents in the area.

According to the aggrieved operators, these encroachers are unlawfully occupying their sites and even resorting to physical confrontation when the operators attempt to blast stones for their work. Alexander Owaohene, the Vice Chairman of the Quarry Operators in the region, expressed their frustration, stating that all efforts to stop the interference from encroachers have been in vain.



In response to this ongoing issue, the Quarry Operators Association feels they have no choice but to go on strike as a form of protest. As a result, Mr. Owaohene advised customers who require gravel to make their purchases before the strike takes effect.

Members of the association also revealed that the situation is becoming increasingly dangerous, as the encroachers resort to threatening them, putting their lives at risk.



The Quarry Operators are now appealing to the government for assistance in curbing the activities of these encroachers. They seek the government's intervention to protect their sites and ensure a safe working environment for their members.