A/R: Six persons arrested for allegedly selling unapproved herbal products

The Food and Drugs and Authority

The Ashanti Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in partnership with the police, has detained six people in Kumasi for trafficking in phoney herbal items.

The two state agencies conducted the raid as part of an effort to crack down on the activities of unregistered herbal merchants.



The FDA added that it was also part of the Authority’s usual market surveillance to crack down on culprits.



Two community information centre operators and four herbal product sellers are among those accused, who have all been granted bail pending further inquiry.



Speaking to the media after the exercise, John Laryea Odai-Tettey, Regional Head of the FDA, stated that the Public Health Act of 2012 required the FDA to verify that food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, medical devices, chemical substances, blood, blood products, and tobacco were safe for public use.

For their own safety, he urged the people to buy items from registered and recognised dealers such as pharmacies and licenced over-the-counter chemical vendors.



He said, "It is part of our responsibility to ensure that only registered and approved drugs are on the market.” As a result, we perform market surveillance regularly and make sure to crack down on unlicensed drug sellers, particularly those selling herbal medical items. We went to information centres and other places where these unauthorised medications are sold.



We noticed that some people were selling unlicensed medications. We arrested them and turned them over to the police. We must arrest and prosecute those who violate the law. We can’t keep warning them without arresting them. Drugs are not purchased in the same way that bread and cookies are. If you want to stay healthy and alive, only buy medications from authorised herbal sellers.”



He emphasised that “drugs are essential for human growth,” and that the public should be directed by this. Avoid hawkers and deal with licenced stores, pharmacies, and other approved operators so that if there is a change or you meet a drug-related problem, you can report it to the FDA so that the authority can follow up and resolve the issue.”