A/R: We have not received any jobs – NPP wings lament

NPP flag | File photo

Several wings of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region calling themselves Identifiable Groups and Volunteer Groups of the party have expressed disappointment in the government over the lack of employment.

The aggrieved members of the groups, numbering over 65,000 say they are unemployed despite the government's claim to have created several jobs since it was voted into power.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, on Monday, 8 January 2023, the groups' Secretary, Dr Eric Dick Kumi, said they have not seen any jobs, and not a single member of the groups has been employed by the government since NPP formed the government of the country.



The suffering members of the groups, Dr Kumi said, have campaigned for the party since 2008 but have been neglected after the party came to power, leaving them to their fate.

“The people on the ground have not received anything, they have not received any jobs…” Dr Kumi bemoaned.



Because of their devoted campaign for the party, Dr Kumi indicated, some of the women among them have been divorced while some other members have been sacked by their employers.



The groups have, therefore, called on the leadership of the party, as a matter of urgency, to intervene and ensure they are employed, or else they will advise themselves as the general election is fast approaching.