A bag of cement is now GH¢800 – Why John Mahama is trending

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is trending on social media platform – Twitter.

This follows comments he made while addressing some farmers in Kpandai in the Northern Region of Ghana.



While addressing issues regarding the current economic condition in Ghana, John Mahama sought to give an example of the current price of a cement bag in Ghana but appeared to have mixed up the prices.



“Today things are expensive. If you are a farmer, today, a bag of cement is GH¢800,” Mr. Mahama said, to which members of the crowd murmured the actual price.



“GH¢100!,” many said when he asked, “how much,”, seeking for clarification.



A video of this has since been trending on social media with many reacting.

John Mahama had visited the area to interact with farmers as part of his tour and campaign, ahead of the party’s presidential primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The NDC flagbearer aspirant has meanwhile promised to establish farmer service centers in all districts across Ghana.







Below are some of the reactions from Twitter:





John Mahama said a bag of cement is now 800 cedis ???? Deceiving the people because u want to win 2024 ???? pic.twitter.com/mWjf9uuYMg — Famous De KING (@PkaySuccess) May 8, 2023

John Mahama and Joe Biden no difference, two confused and incompetent leaders.



Mahama ein own be serious, anaa he was drunk ????????????



Do farmers use cement to farm? ????????????



pic.twitter.com/jbrKADeRz5 — Emmanuel Boadu (@EmmaBoadu09) May 8, 2023

When the propaganda isn’t working then Frustrations will set in



John Mahama King Nasir Akufo Addo pic.twitter.com/c79NA3LH9A — In Other News (@InOtherNewzzz) May 8, 2023

NDC'S JOHN MAHAMA IS CONFUSED. WHERE IN GHANA DO WE SELL CEMENT GHC 800. LIES, DECEIT AND PROPAGANDA. CONFUSED LOOSING CANDIDATE. pic.twitter.com/BUDdhBf83V — Louis Anokye (@LouisAnokye6) May 8, 2023

