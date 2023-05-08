111
Menu
News

A bag of cement is now GH¢800 – Why John Mahama is trending

Video Archive
Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is trending on social media platform – Twitter.

This follows comments he made while addressing some farmers in Kpandai in the Northern Region of Ghana.

While addressing issues regarding the current economic condition in Ghana, John Mahama sought to give an example of the current price of a cement bag in Ghana but appeared to have mixed up the prices.

“Today things are expensive. If you are a farmer, today, a bag of cement is GH¢800,” Mr. Mahama said, to which members of the crowd murmured the actual price.

“GH¢100!,” many said when he asked, “how much,”, seeking for clarification.

A video of this has since been trending on social media with many reacting.

John Mahama had visited the area to interact with farmers as part of his tour and campaign, ahead of the party’s presidential primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The NDC flagbearer aspirant has meanwhile promised to establish farmer service centers in all districts across Ghana.



Below are some of the reactions from Twitter:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb

To advertise with GhanaWeb



Meanwhile, watch this episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Related Articles: