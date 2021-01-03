A big politician will be caught in a sex scandal – 'Prophet' Gabby ‘jokingly’ predicts

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP

Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has “prophesied” that a big politician will be caught in a major sex scandal.

With the entry of each New Year, Prophets in Ghana have the ritual of prophesying on things that will take place in the new year.



These prophecies are given media attention with each of them been followed with keen interest to ascertain for themselves whether they will happen.



This year, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on a lighter note joined the prophets in prophesying events for the year.

In a twelve-bullet prophecy, the Lawyer in the number five said “A big politician will be caught in a major sex scandal”.



The NPP stalwart also predicted the future of the governing party in 2021.



According to him, there will be some really annoying leadership skirmishes within the NPP; something which seems to be manifest already in the party with the race to who represents the NPP as its flagbearer in the 2024 elections.