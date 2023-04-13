A bit laughable and comical – Kwaku Baako reacts to NDC’s calls for Bryan Acheampong to be arrested

The Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress is being unrealistic in their demand for the arrest of the minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Speaking on the Wednesday, April 12, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show, Mr Baako said the minister never sought to suggest that the ruling New Patriotic Party will hold on to power no matter what when he said at a rally over the weekend that the party will do everything possible to stay in power.



“I don’t get the understanding that Bryan Acheampong was saying that, come what may, they will not hand over power if they lose power. Rather I could hear him suggesting that the difficulties and chances being faced are being addressed and that if they are addressed in such a manner, their chances will be enhanced. Is that not so? That is my understanding.



Acheampong who was addressing NPP supporters when the party held a walk in Kwahu during the Easter period, has been accused by the NDC of being treasonous in his comments.



In his defense, Mr Baako said he finds it comical that the likes of Abraham Amaliba who is the Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC will lead the calls for the minister’s arrest.



“As I said we all cannot think the same way and that is why this is a democracy but when you move one step forward to invite the police especially when you are a lawyer, look the NDC has some great lawyers some of whom are former attorney generals and deputy attorney generals. Forget about one’s political stance on them in terms of their history, identity and others but individually they have great lawyers. And do we get it that they all feel that what Bryan said should be a target for police investigation? And that possibly it can travel the length to court and sanctions can be applied?

"Kwame, to be honest with you, those inviting the police for investigations into the whole thing and calling for possible charges, it’s a bit laughable and comical,” he stated.







Bryan Acheampong booms



Bryan Acheampong‘s controversial views were made at a party rally over the weekend.



He is heard saying in a viral video that the NPP will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



His statement has since attracted criticism from the NDC who have written to the Inspector General of Police demanding arrest over what they describe as treasonable statements made by the minister.



