A businessman tried to influence NPP MPs over demand for Ofori-Atta's sack – Majority leader

Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has stated that a renowned businessman in Ghana tried to influence the decision of the majority caucus of Parliament over their demands for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's sack.

According to him, he was informed that the businessman came to Parliament to meet some members of the majority caucus on the matter to intervene for Ofori-Atta but was sent packing.



He, however, added that he could not confirm whether the businessman offered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) bribes.



"I [am] not privy to whatever inducement that people are offering… I [was] told on authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something. He is a wealthy businessman that I know.



"I was told that he came here and tried to mediate in his own way. What he thinks the problem is and tried (to mediate). That is all that I know.



"But he was repelled by the people. I am told he was informed not to involve himself. That is all that I know; I don't know of another thing," Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said in a snippet of Joy News' PM express that will be aired on Tuesday, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The majority leader's comments come after Andy Appiah-Kubi, NPP MP for Asante Akim Central, dismissed reports that he and other MPs were bribed to step down calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked by President Akufo-Addo.

"I will come out with information that we are beyond the bribes; our motivation is not the financial inducement; we don't have money in our pockets, but at least we have a conscience. We will not reduce ourselves to that situation,"



"Anybody who wants to attempt, be advised. We have sent this message to some people; they have sat upright. We have sound enough warning to people who want to influence members of our coalition with materialism; it won't happen," he said.



