A chronicle of two disturbing incidents of military brutalities in 2023

File photo

There have been echoes of military brutalities that have resounded with disturbing frequencies, casting a shadow on the nation's commitment to justice and human rights in the year in review.

Two notable incidents in 2023 have left scars on the nation, prompting urgent calls for accountability and intervention.



As the nation grapples with the aftermath, the stories of Ashaiman and Garu unfold as stark reminders of the challenges in balancing security measures with safeguarding citizens' rights.



Here is a flashback on those two major incidences:



Ashaiman military brutalities:



On the morning of March 7, 2023, Ashaiman bore witness to the intrusion of military personnel on a quest for justice.

Seeking retribution for the alleged lynching of their comrade, Sherrif Imoro, just days prior, the soldiers embarked on a search that descended into chaos.



Viral videos captured the brutalities inflicted upon residents, leaving nearly 200 detained individuals to endure further suffering during interrogations at Burma Camp.



The incident not only exposed the excesses of the military but also ignited a national conversation on the thin line between justice and unchecked force.



Soldiers invade Garu, beat scores of residents to pulp



October 29 witnessed another dark episode when military personnel conducted a dawn raid at Garu, purportedly responding to an attack on some national security operatives.

What ensued, however, was a brutal assault on local residents, an act vehemently defended by the Ghana Armed Forces.



The Ministry of National Security dismissed residents' claims, asserting that the operation aimed to seize weapons following an earlier vigilante group attack.



Amidst growing concerns, the Member of Parliament for the area, Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, demanded answers regarding the fate of those apprehended, labeling the incident an egregious violation of citizens' rights.



Albert Kan Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, addressed the legislative body on November 13, condemning the Garu attack and emphasizing the need for legal recourse.



The clash between irate youth and security forces underscores the delicate balance required in maintaining order, raising questions that demand urgent answers.

In a year marred by these distressing events, Ghanaians find themselves at crossroads, grappling with the fundamental question of how to ensure security without compromising the very rights that define a democratic society.



