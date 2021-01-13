A colleague pushed me and I pushed him back – Stephen Amoah

Stephen Amoah denies getting into a confrontation with NDC MPs

Nyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah, has explained circumstances that led to what people have been led to believe was an altercation between him and National Democratic Congress MPs on the floor of Parliament during the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

In widely circulated videos captured from Parliament on the morning of January 7, 2021, the former MASLOC boss was seen in what looked like briefs moments of heightened exchange of words with his colleagues on the other side of the House.



Parliament was thrown into chaotic scenes after members participated in a secret voting exercise in Parliament to elect the Speaker for the 8th Parliament after MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah snatched ballot papers and attempted to bolt.



For long minutes thereafter, proceedings in the House were disrupted and came to a halt as tensions rose and tempers flared.



It was during the heat of all of this that the supposed exchanges between Stephen Amoah and some MPs from the NDC side happened. He explains:



"Initially, I was very calm but when they attempted to assault Ursula, I think my adrenaline went up. So I moved there; I didn't touch anybody but when I was returning, one of them was trying to say something to me and because I didn't hear him, I was asking the person what he was saying.

"I think it was misconstrued that I was insulting them but I would never do that. These NDC guys are great men and I would never have insulted them," he said.



He then explained what happened next and how he reacted:



"Then, at a point in time, it was getting too much and I was desperate so I spoke in Twi that if they did not want us to hold the elections, then let's go home. It was at this point that one of the MPs pushed me with his two hands and I also pushed him back."



He was speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.