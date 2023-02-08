A corrupt judge is a danger to public interest - Akufo-Addo to new High Court judges

File photo: The president charged the newly sworn in judges to discharge their duties diligently

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged 21 newly-sworn in justices of the High Court to eschew corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Addressing the new justices, the president charged them to eschew the various forms of corruption and exercise their duties without fear or favour, ill will or affection.



“It is essential that you exhibit that you are honest, possess integrity and a sound knowledge of the law. A corrupt or incompetent judge is a danger to the public interest and judicial administration,” President Akufo-Addo said.



The new set brings to a total of 127 the number of judges across the various high courts in the country.



The president at a ceremony held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, administered the oaths of allegiance and secrecy as well as the judicial oath to the new Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature in the Banquet Hall of Jubilee House.



The new high court judges include Kwame Polley, William Appiah Twumasi, Baah Forson Agyapong, Marian Affoh, Nana Brew, Abena Anponsah Buansi, Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mirehu, Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, Alexander Oworae, Joyce Boahen, Edward Twum and Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.



The rest are Justices Rosemary Baah Tosu, Frederick Kwabena Twumasi, Adedaide Abui Keddey, Harry Aheampong- Opoku, Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, John-Mark Nuku Alifo, Kwesi Adjenim-Boateng, George Aikins Ampiah- Bonney and Marie-Louise Simmons.

Speaking on behalf of the new judges, Justice Kwame Polley expressed gratitude to the president for the confidence reposed in them and urged his colleagues to follow the dictates of the constitution in the discharge of their duties.



“On behalf of my colleague justices sworn in today to the high court, and on my own behalf, we express our profound gratitude for the confidence reposed in us,” Justice Polley said.



“We have resolved to discharge our mandate and duties as provided by the constitution and the laws of our dear nation, Ghana.



“Specifically, we promise to work to the best of our abilities without fear, favour or ill affection toward all manner of persons who may appear before us,” he said.



GA/SARA