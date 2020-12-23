A courier sent our petition after EC refused to receive it from us – Minority

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Opposition lawmaker for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that the Minority in Parliament sent their petition to the Electoral Commission (EC) through a courier after the elections management body refused to receive it from them when the marched to their office on Tuesday, December 22.

Their march from Parliament was stopped at the Ridge Roundabout by police officers led by the Director of Operations for the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Kwesi Ofori.



The Minority MPs were, therefore, forced to read out the content of the petition to journalists.



The NDC MPs are protesting results of the December 7 elections, claiming they won both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



There have been series of demonstrations by supporters of the NDC to get the EC to overturn declared results of the elections.

Mr Ablakwa said the EC should give the Minority and the entire Parliament respect by responding to the concerns in the petition.



“The NDC caucus in parliament was compelled by the circumstance of yesterday’ morning to later have our petition dispatched by a courier to the Electoral Commission following their earlier refusal to receive same when we walked to the effect the presentation."



“We wait to see to see if the EC will begin to show some modicum of respect to parliament and the people's representatives by formally responding tom our petition and carrying out its obligation under law or if it will continue to derelict and purport to be on cowardly and reckless leave from its duties.”