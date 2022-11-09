'A demonstration to force president to resign is preposterous' - Nana Akomea ridicules 'kume preko reloaded'

Kume prekp protesters

The Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has poked fun at the organizers of the 'Kume Preko' protest held on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Throng of protesters went out on the streets of the capital city wielding placards with various inscriptions to register their displeasure with the Akufo-Addo administration.



The leader of the demonstration, Lawyer Martin Kpebu says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should resign.



Reacting during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Akomea found the demonstration purposeless and a waste of one's time.



To him, the demonstration flopped because of what he would describe as ridiculous demands by the organizers that the First Gentleman and the Veep should step down.

Directing a message to the organizers, the STC Boss stated "forcing a President to resign isn't in the constitution".



"If they had gone on the demonstration because life has become hard, there wouldn't have been any problem. In fact, they would have had many people to join them. But a demonstration to force the President to resign is preposterous," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



"Is this a demonstration to attend?", he asked in laughter.