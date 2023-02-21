A dignified, noble chieftaincy institution - Asabee outlines vision for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister-designate, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Source: James Appiakorang

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister-designate, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has said that he would want to see a more dignified and noble Chieftaincy Institution by the end of his term as Minister.

He also wished to see the various religions especially the Christian and Muslim religions given more support in enhancing patriotism in the country.



The Minister-designate who made these comments during the vetting of new Ministers on Monday, February 20, 2023, also shared that his focus was to enhance collaboration between the various religions to enhance peace and tranquility in the country.



“I would like the ministry to assume its position as the rightful custodians of our tradition, and make sure our Traditional Authorities are lifted to the dignified and noble status we know…



…and our Christian and Moslem leaders be given the necessary support so that they can get their congregation to understand that we are one nation and it’s a sovereign state, and we swim together, we sink together”. He stated in response to the question of what legacy he would like to bequeath to the Ministry someday.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng who was the third to be vetted by the Parliamentary Vetting Committee was accompanied by revered Chiefs and Queen mothers, representation from the Clergy, and the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam.

His ability to assemble a collection of revered personalities from the various angles of his designated ministry has sent a signal of his ability and readiness to enhance selfless collaboration among the various branches of the ministry.



Asabeee, as he is affectionately called, is not new to ministerial work in the country as he had the opportunity to serve in several portfolios including Tourism and Information Ministries during the former President Kufuor’s administration.



Important Ministry



Mr. Asamoah Boateng noted that the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry is a very important one and must be taken serious.



Civilization he noted was borne out of culture of the people and the need for improvement, but not to despise culture of the people.

Quoting Article 39 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, he pointed how important it is for culture to be encouraged in the country’s formal and informal educational systems.



“Those who go to the Religious side, I’m a Methodist [chorister] and I believe that we are the light of the world and we shine wherever we are…so the Ministry is relevant to the Moslem and Christian communities [too]”. He added confidently.



Bawku Conflict



Mr. Asamoah Boateng assured Ghanaians of his readiness to provide the needed resources to the National House of Chiefs in their bid to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the Bawku conflict.



According to him, the government’s role of enforcing law and order would be ensured but the ‘fundamental issue of Chieftaincy, land matters and all that would be deferred to the Traditional Authorities.’

Chieftaincy institution in Ghana is saddled with about 173 conflicts that need to be resolved.



Though there have been strong attempts to resolve them, peace and understanding has not been easy to come by.



This brings to the fore the enormous task awaiting Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng should he be approved by the Vetting Committee of Parliament as Minister.