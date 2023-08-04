A farmer allegedly shot and killed by masked men

File photo: Residents are in a state of fear and mourning as a result of the incident

A farmer, Emmanuel Dapaah, has allegedly been murdered by unknown individuals in Oborpah, a farming community in the Eastern Region.

The farmer was allegedly killed by armed men wearing masks after they attacked him at his home.



Residents are in a state of fear and mourning as a result of the incident.



According to information obtained by Nyankonton Mu Nsem of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the attackers went to the farmer’s home, knocked on his door, and the wife was the first to step out.



They allegedly pushed her aside, went into the room, and shot him multiple times in various parts of his body.



The wife is said to have fled the scene in search of assistance. However, the assailants fled the scene before some people arrived.

It is also revealed that a four-month-old baby was present in the room when the attackers shot the farmer.



Moses Tetteh Agbertey, Dadematse (community leader) of Oborpah, recounted the woman’s story, saying that around 11 p.m., she heard an unusual noise outside where her older children were sleeping.



To find out what was going on, she opened the door, and two armed men pushed her aside, entered the room, and opened fire on her sleeping partner.



The attackers shot him in the left side of his chest and abdomen, causing his intestines to splatter.



A ram in the house was also killed, and its blood was sprinkled on the victim, while the animal’s carcass was dragged and abandoned by the roadside.

It has also been revealed that the deceased had a fight with two young men in the community about four months ago, which resulted in the siblings inflicting cutlass wounds on him.



The case was reported and the matter was arraigned in court, after which the deceased and those who had previously attacked him were scheduled to appear on Thursday, August 3, 2023.



The masked men, however, allegedly kicked him Wednesday evening.



The victim’s remains have since been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.