A good leader is seen in times of crises - Kwamena Duncan hails Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo saying he's shown great leadership in the face of the current economic crisis.

Ghanaians have had to readjust their lives due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country since March this year.



Now wearing nose or face masks has become mandatory and every individual and entity is obliged to practice social distancing as well as strictly adhere to other safety protocols to prevent the spread of the disease.



The President has been resolute in combating the disease, ensuring every Ghanaian is safe and healthy.



He's been making decisions, albeit unfavourable but necessary in the fight against the pandemic.



As a result of the decisions, Senior High and Junior High Schools (Form 1) including Primary and Crèche are all closed till January, 2021.

Water supply has been made free while electricity bills subsidized by the government to ease the hardships that come with the viral disease.



Ghana's land and sea borders also remain closed until further notice.



The President further announced, during his 16th nation address, the reopening of the country's air borders.



The Kotoka International Airport commenced operations on Tuesday, September 1 and each traveler is supposed to undergo a mandatory test to show his or her COVID-19 status upon arriving in the country.



It is obvious that one particular thing among many relevant needs that keep the President awake at night is the COVID-19.

In view of the President's unrelenting efforts to restore the economy and improve the living conditions of Ghanaians, Kwamena Duncan is certain there could not have been a better President for Ghana in these trying times than Nana Akufo-Addo.



According to him, great leadership is proven in times of crises and President Akufo-Addo has made the good mark of leadership.



He called on Ghanaians to support the President.



"Many [many] Ghanaians are pleased with the way this President has handled this crisis . . . The President has provided good leadership. Let's support him to continue his good works," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.

