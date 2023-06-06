A group becomes violent when they feel alienated – Adib Saani speaks on Fulani marginalization

A Security Analyst, Adib Saani has stated that when any group in a community is alienated or subjected to any form of discrimination, there are resentment, violent reactions and extremism.

Adib Saani, who also doubles as the Executive Director for the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building added that, when a group feels everyone is out to get them, they lose trust in governing bodies and harbour grievances and this can thwart all efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among citizens.



The Security Analyst was speaking at a presser on violence between Fulanis and Upper East residents on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



“When any group in a community feels alienated, or subjected to any form of discrimination, it creates a fertile ground for social unrest, extremism and violent reactions.



“Such marginalisation erodes trust in the state, fuels grievances and undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of governance structures. When marginalized communities are left unprotected, it breeds a sense of injustice and fuels resentment.





“This, in turn, can lead to cycles of violence, retaliation and the potential for recruitment by extremist groups seeking to exploit grievances,” Adib Saani said.



Over the years, there have been several reports of violence between Fulanis and residents of various regions in Ghana.



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











ABJ/OGB