A lot of people must die before Kofi Boakye writes an autobiography - Randy Abbey

TV host, Dr Randy Abbey has said there are reasons celebrated police officer, COP Kofi Boakye (rtd) will not write an autobiography on his years in the Police force now.

According to him, COP Kofi Boakye will have to do a lot of omissions if he decides to write his autobiography anytime soon.



Dr Abbey comment was in reaction to Eric Twum Amoako’s statement that it would be interesting to read an autobiography written by the retired police officer.



“A lot of people must die before oo. Unless he does a lot of omissions which many writers do. It’s like asking Kwesi Pratt to write a ‘no-holds back’ book with everything,” he said on Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.



A panelist on the show, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, added that a person such as COP Kofi Boakye, in writing an autobiography, has the responsibility to protect and keep confidences of some persons who may be involved.

“We have a responsibility to protect those people and to keep confidences and we are all trying to keep those confidences,” he said.



COP Kofi Boakye retired from active service after thirty years in the Ghana Police Service on his 60th Birthday on April 5, 2023. He is widely known as ‘Commander One’ due to his significant contributions to fighting crime in the country.







