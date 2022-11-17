0
Menu
News

A mini car catches fire, burns at 37

31266653 The burnt down car after the fire was doused

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A mini car has gone up in flames at the 37 Military Hospital area, Accra.

According to an eyewitness, the private vehicle caught fire while at the 37 traffic light close to the lorry station.

He said it appeared the occupants of the unregistered vehicle initially did not know it had caught fire until a construction team near by signalled them.

A group of uniformed school boys corroborated his account, stating that the fire started under the car below the bonnet.

Eyewitnesses bemoaned the lateness of the Ghana National Fire Service personnel who are attending to the car with their truck parked not too far from it at the crossroads.

A young man, possibly in his late 20's told Class News to help the distraught driver, he and his fellows collected sand near the construction site on the road just by the traffic light where the accident happened to quell the fire but to no avail.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: