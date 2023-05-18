8
A new political party to be launched soon - Nana Owusu Obuobi

CPP Flag5467.jpeg The Convention People's Party (CPP)

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: Nii Adjetey Sowah, Contributor

Understanding the principle of exercising power in a democracy, factions from the splinter Nkrumahists parties and groups like the Convention People's Party (CPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP), Ghana Union Movements (GUM), Nkrumah Never Dies Party (NNDP), United Nkrumahists Front (UNF) and the People's National Convention (PNC) have agreed to form a coalition under the name United Convention Party to promote the ideas and unfinished agenda of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with a focus on the Ghanaian dream.

The new political party when formally registered and launched will identify both human and material resources to contest the 2024 general elections.

In an interview with Nana Kwadjo Owusu Obuobi, who is the Assistance Provider of the party, the party had started with the local infrastructure, organisation and ideas. He said they are looking for intellectuals and thinkers to run think tanks and magazines that create fresh ideas that the new party can advocate.

Nana Obuobi further stated that other consultants who are experts in politics and organisation planning have been drawn in to provide expert advices on project by project basis; working tirelessly with a group of nine persons, focal points and contact persons from the participating parties to formally sign a memorandum of understanding on June 12, 2023; which will ultimately pave the way for the formal registration of the new political party.

He said the United Convention Party is coming onto the political scene at this time because Ghanaians believe that our democracy is endangered with a mixture of disgust and genuine alarm. They see angry movements sweeping politics and pushing it into an ugly war over who to blame.

Nana Owusu Obuobi was emphatic that the people perceive strong parties are unable to address any of the problems we desperately need to solve internally as a country. He, therefore, intimated the UCP has the feeling of thinking about the new problems that begs solutions and will inject fresh approach to solve them.

"That's how to unite hundreds of millions of Ghanaians in a common cause. The electorate see our leaders seemingly uninterested in sacrificing short-term parochial interests for public duty", he posited.

Nana Owusu Obuobi held the view that the United Convention Party has a positive message about the future and will give hope to Ghanaian voters and ensure public trust in the political parties as a vehicle for representation and governance.

