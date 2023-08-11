A nursing mother and 12 pregnant teens participated in the BECE at Ahafo Ano North Municipal

The MCE, Martina Appiah Nyantakyi third from left

Source: Ernest Kofi Offen, Eric Owusu, Contributors

A nursing teen mother (student) and 12 pregnant teenagers have taken part in this year’s annual Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The BECE that took place in eight centers within the municipality saw a total of 1,864 candidates participating. This number was made up of 986 boys and 878 girls. With 15 absentees across the centres; those who wrote the exams included 12 pregnant teenagers and one teen nursing mother.



A major reason accounting for the absenteeism has been attributed to the relocation of the parents with the candidates from the communities. Three of these absentees stated in an interaction with the ISD that, they did not take part in the exams because they were not ready.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ahafo Ano North Municipal Assembly, Martina Appiah Nyantakyi together with the Municipal Director of Education, Grace Oppong Agyapong, and some staff of both the Municipal Assembly and the Education Service have toured all the eight examination centers to interact with the candidates.



Addressing these candidates before the commencement of the day’s papers, the MCE encouraged the students to free themselves from fear and panic and to put in their best to come out with flying colours.



Amidst her good words of encouragement, she also cautioned the students to stay away from all kinds of examination malpractices as such acts have a tendency of tarnishing the image of their respective schools and the municipality at large.



Speaking to the ISD in Tepa, the Municipal Director of Education, stated that, this year’s examination atmosphere has been very conducive and calm as compared to the previous years where some issues were recorded in the municipality.

According to her, throughout the tour, one thing she realized candidates were talking about most was the Integrated Science paper.



She stated, “Most of the candidates complained that the paper was voluminous and difficult. Aside from that, the candidates were okay with the rest of the papers”



The examination centres that the BECE took place in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality are made up of two centers in Tepa Senior High School and a center each at Maabang, Anyinasuso, Betiako, Twabidi, Manfo, and Subriso.



The August 7 to 11, 2023 BECE that took place nationwide has ended successfully here in the municipality.



In a related development, the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Nana Agyemang Prempeh, had last week donated mathematical sets to all the candidates who sat for the BECE this week. Interacting with the candidates, the NADMO Director General encouraged them to do their maximum best and reminded them that education is still the key to success.



Receiving the items, both students and teachers expressed their profound gratitude towards the kind gesture from the Director General. This gesture from Nana Agyemang Prempeh is the second in recent times and it forms part of his contribution toward the promotion of quality education in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.