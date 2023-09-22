A party that claims EC wants to rig elections is weak - Allotey Jacobs hits NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress for accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of trying to sabotage their strongholds so as to cause them to lose the 2024 elections.

At a media briefing on the exercise, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah alleged that the EC had intentionally taken faulty machines to some of its district offices in areas it deems as NDC strongholds to frustrate eligible voters.



“There is not more than two centres where these breakdowns are happening which are in the stronghold of the NPP. All the rest are in the stronghold of the NDC…It is like His Excellency when he was complaining about politicking within the bar association which turns to campaign at the bar conference,” he said.



Allotey has ridiculed this claim of a marriage between the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party to rig the elections.

In a brief reply to the NDC, he said; "Any political party that says such a thing shows its weakness that that party is weak. That that party is not on the ground; that that party has no people who relate with the Electoral Commission."



He made this comment during Peace FM's Wednesday edition of "Kokrokoo" programme.



