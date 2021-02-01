A politician who wants to succeed must groom solid talents around him – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Head, Accra Digital Centre

The Chief Executive Officer for the Accra Digital Center Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has said that any politician who desires to go very far must empower young people in every sphere. He said selfish people in politics will never succeed.

According to him, as a politician, you should always have the wellbeing of the people around you at heart because that is how you’ll succeed.



Citing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as an example, he indicated that he was cut to succeed because he had the people who were closer to him at heart and ensured that they achieved greatness in their careers and in politics.



He said in a post he shared on Facebook that “In Politics, if you want to grow, one of your first checklists should be how you treat those in your immediate surroundings. If you can’t treat your own office staff well and you want to chop big post, 3nfa. I know someone who wanted to be a Presidential candidate and even his own driver was saying behind him he is P33p33 so people shouldn’t vote for him.

You see how the President has mentored and tutored many who came into contact with him both in his Law Practice and Politics?



He was always going to succeed with such a kind heart. You can’t succeed Politically if you are selfish. Charity, they say, begins at home”.