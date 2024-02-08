A president without mastery of new technologies will fail – Kufour hails Bawumia

Bawumia greets former president John Agyekum Kufuor | File photo

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufour, has said that in recent times, a leader who lacks knowledge of new technologies like digitization and also lacks a deep grasp of geopolitics will suffer.

He is of the view that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has these and will make a good leader considering the times that the world finds itself in.



“If anybody aspires to be a leader without command of the new technologies like digitization and also without a deep grasp of geopolitics. I tell you, you can be a good man in the old disciplines like economics and politics and all that, but I tell you, very likely, you may be found wanting.



"This young man has these instruments under his belt. Digitalization, geopolitics and additionally, we’ve seen him perform loyally under President Akufo-Addo. He is hallmarked by humility and the temperance requisite for the job of leading a nation in search of the way forward.

Ghana has come to a crossroads. Not the normal regular politics we want. We want a leadership with a vision, a leader that will be able to marshal the new technologies to pick the requisite manpower.



"Here we should be talking so much about the nation and not so much about the party. He must get people of competence to work with him to find our way out of the confusion our society and economy have been plunged into. I won’t blame any side,” he said.