A pub operator beaten for allegedly performing rituals at a cemetery

Some inhabitants of Wassa Ankonsia have attacked a tavern operator named Ezekiel, also known as Aikins, over supposed rituals.

He is claimed to have been caught performing certain rituals at the cemetery.



Some members of the community watchdog committee caught him in the act and apprehended him.



Details emerging indicate that he was seen at the cemetery at 1:00 a.m.



Daniel Ayensu, the Assembly member for the area confirming the story, said a resident had already been killed and body parts removed by suspected ritualists, and so when the young man was seen at the cemetery, the residents accused him of being a ritualist.



According to him, when interrogated, the young man claimed he was performing some rites for his personal and business success.



When apprehended, a pot with leaves, a new machete, four local eggs, and a bottle of Schnapps, among other items were found in his car.

The Assembly member said when asked if he knew about the killing of the resident who had the parts removed, he denied knowledge of it.



It was at this point that the angry residents described him as a lair, especially since he lived in the area and knew about this incident.



He was then assaulted and dragged to the chief’s palace.



He added that his pub had been destroyed by the angry mob.



The Police have since taken over the matter.