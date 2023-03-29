2
A strong third force will take over from NDC and NPP - Hassan Ayariga

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian politician and founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has expressed his firm conviction that a stronger third force will win power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He realised that although some people may like a certain leader, it was difficult to vote for him or her because he belonged to a smaller party.

He also noticed that a lot of Ghanaians do not vote because they are always left with the option of voting for either NPP or NDC.

Hassan Ayariga gave the assertion on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa.

Although he believes a third force can match the NDC and the NPP, he observed that most of them are usually interested in the money they will make from the bigger parties instead of building their own smaller parties.

He noted that most of the parties are not serious because they have leadership problems, saying that if people do not unite, building a stronger third force won’t be possible.

Already, Hassan Ayariga said he was spearheading a third force.

The APC leader said he was waiting for all the smaller parties to elect their flag-bearers as part of activities to form a third force.

After electing their respective flagbearers, he stated that all parties would elect one flagbearer from among themselves to serve as the flagbearer for the third force.

He stated that he would not worry if he did not become flagbearer, as he is more interested in changing the country.

