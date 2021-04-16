A suspect in Takoradi robbery and murder case gun down

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police PRO

Shankiki, a 30-year-old believed to be an accomplice in the Takoradi murder and robbery case, has been gun down.

Another suspect, Inusah Fuseini is in the grips of the law for further action.



The two engaged the police in their hideout in Central Region.



DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police PRO, told the GNA that a team of officers from the Western Regional Criminal Investigations Department (RCID) together with officers from the SWAT Accra Region conducted an intelligence-led operation.



She said the team, closed down on the suspects at about 2000hours on Wednesday at Elmina, along the Cape Coast - Takoradi road.



DSP Adiku said the suspects engaged the team of officers in a shootout when the officers tried to arrest them.

The officers, however, had an upper hand by gunning down one with two escaping on a motorbike.



She added that a blue motorbike, with Registration Number M-20 GW 6060 but the last zero (0) covered with a sticker to read GW 606 was recovered from the scene.



The body had been conveyed to the morgue for autopsy.



A search at the hideout of the suspects brought out one life and one used AK 47 ammunition, a live tortoise and a talisman.



The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis witness a daylight robbery in the Amanful township last weekend, which shocked the people affecting the peace and serenity of the Metropolis