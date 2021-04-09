A swarm of bees scare residents at Abelemkpe

Bees

A swarm of bees has mounted on a tree at the Wristberg Street near Mainland Hotel along the Trotro Street inside Abelenpke, Accra.

Residents in the area are scared and feel they could be attacked by the bees.



When Rainbow Radio visited the scene the swarm of bees has forced residents to flee the area.



Meanwhile, Safety Advocate Daniel Asuku and the President of NASACA has asked the residents in the area to remain calm and trek the area with caution.

"We want to call on officials of the Ghana National Fire Service and Wildlife Society to consider attending to this because inhabitants of the vicinity are frightened by this already,” he said.



He also called on the Environmental Protection Agency and Wildlife Society to attend to the situation.