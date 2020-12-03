A total of 164 persons benefits from disability fund in New Juaben North

A section of the beneficiaries of the District Assembly Common Fund

A total of 164 persons with disabilities in the New Juaben North Municipality in the Eastern Region have benefited from the two percent allocation of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), this year.

Mr Samuel Sarpong Boateng, Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFDs), explained that the money given to them was a commitment by the government to extend support for business setups, education, medicals, and skills development to improve upon their living conditions.



He made this known during the launch of the GFD in Koforidua, intending to create a common platform to mobilize persons with disabilities and how best to address challenges confronting their wellbeing.



He appealed to the beneficiaries of the DACF, not to misuse the money but rather channel it through ventures that would give them returns for a sustainable livelihood and appealed to parents also not to misuse the funds received on behalf of their children with disabilities, but rather invest in their education or skills training.

He appealed for walking aids and other equipments such as means of transportation to support their movements and called on the government to enforce the laws which dealt with social stigma, social exclusion, and discrimination against persons with disabilities.



Mr Neil Nii Amartey Kanaku, a broadcast journalist who chaired the function, urged persons with disabilities to identify their talents and work towards it and also advised them to use social media to promote the little businesses they had started and donated Gh500 on behalf of a group called 'Nii and Friends' towards the activities of the GFD.