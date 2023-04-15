1
A total of 37 aspirants contest NDC parliamentary primaries in Bono East Region

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

Only two female aspirants are contesting the National Democratic Party (NDC)’s parliamentary primaries in the Bono East Region, Prince Opoku Mensah, the Bono East Regional Organizer of the party has said.

They are Elizabeth Ofosu Agare, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman North constituency, and Felicia Adjei also contesting for the Kintampo South constituency primaries of the party.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Techiman, Opoku Mensah said 37 parliamentary aspirants filed their nominations, saying all the aspirants passed through the vetting successfully.

He said NDC in the region won eight out of the 11 parliamentary seats in the Election 2020, saying the party had re-strategized and assured to capture all the parliamentary seats in the region in the next general election.

