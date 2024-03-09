A toxicological autopsy can settle suspicions of John Kumah's family – Omane Boamah

Dr Edaward Omane Boamah

Director of Elections for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has stated that the family of the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah has the option of an autopsy to clear their doubts about his cause of death.

Describing the alleged poisoning of the late MP as depressing, Dr. Omane Boamah in a Facebook post emphasised that a toxicological autopsy was and option the family can pursue in seeking closure on the poisoning allegations.



John Kumah was pronounced dead on Thursday, March 7, 2024, while being transported from Kumasi to Accra for onward travel to Germany for medical attention over an unknown condition.

Following his death, there have been claims that the MP suffered poisoning and had been battling with the effects for some months prior.



Read Dr Omane Boamah’s post below:



Over the past 24 hours, I've journeyed through the different stages of Denial, Anger, Bargain, Grief and Acceptance and I still oscillate in between these feelings because of the news that Hon. Dr. John Kumah is no more.



It was befitting that Chairman Asiedu Nketiah led the NDC National Executive Committee (NEC) to observe a moment of silence to pray for John Kumah yesterday.

He was a young (45yrs) and promising politician, indeed one of the front-runners in the NPP's 2024 Running Mate race.



News of John Kumah's demise shocked me and reminded me of the sudden death of Hon. Kwadwo Baah Wiredu, also an affable NPP MP who served at the same Ministry, Finance.



It has been over a decade since I met John Kumah physically or spoke to him on phone. Notwithstanding this distance, I liked John. He was a good guy.



It has also been over two decades since John and Benard Mornah and I contested for NUGS President... and we became friends afterwards...

As I wish John a peaceful rest in the Lord, the news about poisoning being a possible cause of his death is depressing.



His immediate family can opt for thorough toxicological autopsy to settle their doubts, suspicions and apprehensions.



I condole with his wife, children and entire family.



Rest in perfect peace Hon. Dr. John Kumah.

