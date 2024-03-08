A truly committed member of our administration – Bawumia eulogises John Kumah

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and the late John Kumah

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah.

According to the vice-president, Mr Kumah dedicated his all to the success of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours. Rest well John,” the vice-president said in a Facebook post on Thursday, 7 March 2024.



Mr Kumah was a politician, entrepreneur, preacher and lawyer.

Until his election in 2020, as Ejisu MP, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).



