News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
News
1

A truly committed member of our administration – Bawumia eulogises John Kumah

Bawumia John Kumahh Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and the late John Kumah

Fri, 8 Mar 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah.

According to the vice-president, Mr Kumah dedicated his all to the success of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours. Rest well John,” the vice-president said in a Facebook post on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

Mr Kumah was a politician, entrepreneur, preacher and lawyer.

Until his election in 2020, as Ejisu MP, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer