'A useless waste of our time and space' - Sam George 'attacks' Ben Ephson

Sam Dzata George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prapram Sam George says the Managing Editor for the Dispatch Newspaper and Pollster Ben Ephson is now useless to National Discourse.

His comments come on the back of Ben Ehson praising the Military Commander who deployed armed Military Men to the floor of parliament on January 7 to restore calm.



Ben Ephson who was speaking on Accra-based TV3 said considering the circumstances and the chaos in parliament, the best decision to take as a Commander was to order the invasion of the Chamber by armed military.



“Because when you are outside the perimeter of parliament and you hear angry words exchanges, the soldiers came in they came in with a very dignified manner.”



He added “The other side of the coin was if the commander had just stood outside and pardon my language, the MPs had knives on them and decided to stab each other will we have criticised the officer in charge of the military that when they heard the noise why didn’t he intervened?”

But reacting to the position taken by the pollster on issue, Sam George indicated that Ben Ephson’s value to national discourse has now reduced to what the economic value is to him.



“As for Ben Ephson, his value to national discourse is now reduced to what the economic value is to him. A useless waste of our time and space,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.







