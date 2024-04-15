A vote for Mahama will delay Ghana’s development – Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Communications Director for Bawumia's campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The Communications Director for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has reminded the people of Ghana not to vote for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.

He argues that a vote for John Mahama will delay the country’s development for some years.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye is of the view that the country is on the right track to development and therefore continuity with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the best.



He touted the Free SHS policy indicating that it is the most impactful policy Ghana has experienced.

"Free Education has been one of the key Pillars of @NPP_GH ’s development agenda. Its impact and results are proven and form the basis for aggressively protecting and enhancing that. Free SHS is the Most impactful Policy this country has seen. Maybe 2nd to only NHIA.



"Kuffour made Basic Education Free @NAkufoAddo has made SHS Free. The 8-year gap created between Kuffour and Akufo-Addo delayed our progress and created over 800,000 dropouts. We should not let that happen anymore. Vote @MBawumia for consolidation of the Free SHS and to pursue the wholistic modernization and transformation of our Education sector by truly getting our schools to deliver graduates who are ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution and the world of digitalization and Artificial intelligence.



"The corrupt incompetent and failed former President and his team do not believe in this and they have no plan to make our children competitive in the global space. Vote for Bold Solutions Vote for Bawumia #BoldSolutionsForOurFuture #Bawumia2024 #ItIsPossible"