A vote for NDC, NPP is a wasted vote - Greenstreet

Flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has entreated Ghanaians to be discerning ahead of the 2020 general elections.

A vote for the two big parties; the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, according to him, is a complete waste considering their past records of governance in the country.



Speaking at the official swearing-in of the party’s executives on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Ivor cited self-centred policies from both camps as reason for the populace to look away from the NPP and the NDC.



“People of Ghana, a vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself. For the past 28 years, our country has been governed by the NPP and the NDC who have ruled more to serve the interest of they themselves and not the interest of the people of Ghana.



In fact, voting for the NDC or the NPP is a wasted vote,” he said.

Fronting the CPP as the only viable party to serve as a third force in Ghana’s politics, Mr. Greenstreet indicated that the party’s strategies will spur the country forward if Ghanaians give them a chance to govern.



“Our country needs the CPP desperately. We are the only party with alternative policies. Total alternative policies that will deliver to the long-suffering people of Ghana. We are the only people who can truly represent your interest.







Our country needs a government that will deliver for all the people of Ghana. Everywhere that we have gone on the campaign trail, all we get told is, where is the CPP that will deliver for the people of Ghana,” he added.

