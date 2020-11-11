A vote for NPP is a vote for brighter tomorrow – Maame Yaa Aboagye

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mame Yaa Aboagye, Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), says a vote for NPP is a vote for a brighter tomorrow in the December 7 elections.

According to her, Ghanaians, especially women and mothers, should not make a mistake to vote for incompetent Mahama to come back and mismanage the solid economy built by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“If Mahama comes back to power, the very people that will suffer the most are women and mothers because they always carry the burden of paying their wards school fees and upkeep of the home,” Maame Yaa said.



“I'm begging mothers irrespective of your political background. Let’s think about the welfare of our children and retain President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections because he has proven to himself as a father to Ghanaian children. Gone are the days when mothers went round looking for a buyer to sell their piece of cloth to pay their children's school fees. Let's not think of going back to that era. Let's maintain Akufo-Addo and free SHS because a vote for NPP is a vote for brighter tomorrow,” she stated.

She labelled NDC as a reckless party and has no sympathy for Ghanaians.



“When the NDC came, they came along with ‘dumsor’, ruined NHIS and the National Ambulance Service and failed to pay teacher and nursing training allowances. They also froze employment and public service because they were unable to pay employees. They actually proved our point they are incompetent and have no interest in the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian child . . . As for NDC, never again! They are incompetent and reckless in everything. Let's retire them once and for all come 2020 December 7 polls," she said.