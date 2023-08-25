A war in an unfamiliar terrain - Dr. Antwi-Danso questions ECOWAS planned military action in Niger

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso is the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College

ECOWAS will be fighting a war in a terrain it is unfamiliar with - Dr. Antwi-Danso questions planned military action

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has wondered what the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be going to do in Niger.



Building the premise to this question, the security expert said that while the leadership of ECOWAS intends to go into Niger to restore what it calls democracy, such a system of governance can only be defined by the citizens of that country.



He further wondered how ECOWAS can fight a war in a country like Niger when it is obvious it does not know the terrain better than the local soldiers.



“In the first place, I doubt if ECOWAS has what it takes to go to Niger. I doubt if it will, and if they do right now, the consequences will be dire. They’re going to fight a war in a terrain which they are unfamiliar with, number one.



“Number 2, they are going to bring a kind of civil war within Niger. Number three, the point is they want to restore, so-called, democracy. Are they coming to take another kind of democracy from here to go and give to the Nigerien people? Democracy is not imported. It is the people within a country that bring about their democracy,” he explained.

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso said this in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Etsey Atisu on the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/BB