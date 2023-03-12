2
Menu
News

A whole Ghana passport cannot be used to register a voter? – Ken Agyapong on new CI

Kennedy AGyapong Ken NET2.png Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has expressed surprise at a proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole Identification document for registration of new voters.

The CI, proposed by the Electoral Commission is currently before Parliament with strong opposition from the Minority Caucus with strong support from the other side.

Agyapong, who is particularly concerned with the decision to strike out the passport as a proof of citizenship, made his views known on the matter in an interview he granted Sompa FM in Kumasi late last week.

“For Americans, even Ghanaians who have naturalized, they are so proud to hold an American passport. Ghana has people taking bogus decisions and I wonder those who sit there and take such decisions.

“That a whole Ghana passport, you claim that to register to vote, we won’t allow use of the Ghana passport, we have lost our identity to National Identification, what?” he lamented.

He reiterated his strict opposition to the CI asking, “what makes me know I am a Ghanaian? It is my passport.”

He also rejected the EC’s explanation that a lot of non-Ghanaians are holding the Ghanaian passport, “same is the case with these Ghana Cards,” he challenged.

The CI aims to amend the current law to make Ghana Card, the sole proof of identification for registration of new voters, removing the existing options of the use of passports and the guarantor system.



You can also watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: