36
Menu
News

A woman holding a sensitive position will be murdered in cold blood - Nigel Gaisie

Video Archive
Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigel Gaisie, the founder and head pastor of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has claimed that one of the prophecies revealed to him by God includes the death of a prominent woman in the country.

During the 2022 31st December Watchnight service which took place at his church's auditorium in Accra, he said the unnamed woman will be murdered in cold blood if prayers are not said to avert it.

“I saw it clearly, a woman who is leading a sensitive position in the republic of 'Yempɛ Nokware', I saw she was murdered in cold blood. So I asked the angel of the lord why so? I saw a party complaining she was not fair to them, let's pray to avert it, I see it handing and if we joke with this, I will happen because I keep seeing it.”

Nigel Gaisie in his 2023 message gave a number of prophecies relating to Ghana in another fictional country known as the Republic of Yemp3 Nokware.

Aside from the above, Nigel Gaisie, who had days prior revealed in a radio interview that he had a prophecy bordering on the Inspector-General of Police stating that there will be a new police chief in the year 2023.

Without elaborating on why and how the change will take place, he stressed that it was what he had seen in the spiritual realm and that only prayers could change that course of events.

“The Lord took my spirit to the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware and I saw that there was a change of an IGP. I saw it in the realm of the spirit. I saw that the IGP, his boot was taken off, I saw it…

“I dreamt, I saw it and it will come to pass, if they don’t pray about it. It will come to pass...,” he emphasized.

















NYA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: