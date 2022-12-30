‘A year by this time things will go well’ – Chief of Staff assures Ghanaians

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has urged Ghanaians to maintain their composure and optimism for better times despite the country's current economic challenges.

According to her, the coming year [2023] will see an improvement in the economic situation even as the country recently defaulted on its debt payments amid seeking an IMF bailout to restore macroeconomic stability, among others.



In a Christmas video message posted by the Presidency, Akosua Osei-Opare said the measures implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has already begun to yield some results.



She, therefore, called on Ghanaians to work together in supporting the president and government in running the country and addressing its challenges.



She further urged citizens to remain kind and generous to the poor during this festive season.

“A year by this time all things will go well for Ghanaians… the country is already moving in the right direction, thanks to God's Grace and measures of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians should unite as one people and support the president,” the Chief of Staff said.







AM/MA