AASU congratulates Akufo-Addo for winning Election 2020

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The All Africa-Students Union (AASU) has joined the international community and well-wishers to congratulate the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his re-election.

The General Secretary of AASU, Peter Kwasi Kodjie, in a laudatory statement, also commended Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) for acquitting itself creditably in superintending over “a free, fair, and credible elections” to the admiration of the world.



The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, on Wednesday declared Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 presidential elections, after defeating John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.



Akufo-Addo won by 51.59% of the total votes cast as against Mahama’s 6,214,889 representing 47.36%. Akufo-Addo polled a total of 6,70,413 votes out of the total votes of 14, 434, 574.



Crowds of jubilant supporters took to the streets in Accra and other parts of the nation to celebrate the victory of the 76-year-old New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader.



With AASU’s utmost priority to strengthen the educational sector from basic to tertiary level across the continent, the General Secretary particularly expressed optimism that the Free SHS programme initiated by the NPP government will be strengthened to an admirable level since the NPP has secured another term to work and better the lives of Ghanaians.

“We are particularly delighted that, the President’s vision of making Senior High School (SHS) education in Ghana free would see a continuation. Invariably, Ghana’s “free SHS policy” dovetails into AASU’s strategic priorities and advocacies into making pre-tertiary education free and accessible to all without any barriers,” Kodjie said.



Read AASU’s full statement



The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) sends warm felicitations to H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of Ghana in the 2020 Presidential elections.



As well, AASU congratulates the people of Ghana whose conduct at the polls demonstrated the consolidation of Ghana’s strong democratic credentials.



In an election widely described as free and fair by both international and local observers, the Union congratulates Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) for acquitting itself creditably and superintending a free, fair, and credible elections to the admiration of the international community.

AASU takes note of the many young people who played diverse roles in the just-ended elections in various capacities.



It is encouraging to see young people employ their energies and resourcefulness to play active roles in governance processes, an important element for democracy. We are particularly delighted that, the President’s vision of making Senior High School (SHS) education in Ghana free would see a continuation.



Invariably, Ghana’s “free SHS policy” dovetails into AASU’s strategic priorities and advocacies into making pre-tertiary education free and accessible to all without any barriers. AASU remains a capable player in Africa’s youth sector, and a veritable ally to Ghana’s educational governance framework.



And as such, we avail our support to the President-Elect to implement policies that bring seismic changes to improving literacy and providing access to quality education. To this extent, we will remain a strategic partner.



Your Excellency, as you continue as the duly elected leader of the Ghanaian people, we wish you well in your domestic and international duties and hope that you discharge your obligations with keen dedication and continue the path of growth and prosperity for Ghana.

Hearty congratulations once again, Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. On behalf of the All-Africa Students Union (AASU), I wish you well in your second term.



Signed:



Peter Kwasi KODJIE



Secretary-General



All-Africa Students Union (AASU)