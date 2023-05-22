0
ABA Fuseini spotted campaigning for NDC aspirant in Kumawu by-election

Aba Fuseini Kumawu.png ABA Fuseini campaigning in Kumawu

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji ABA Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu has been spotted on the political campaign trail in Kumawu where a by-election is expected on Tuesday, May 22, 2023.

Fuseini, fresh from a parliamentary primary defeat on May 13, was spotted with a microphone speaking a northern dialect with inhabitants of a househld.

He clutches at a mock ballot paper as he entreats the potential voters to cast their ballots for the National Democratic Congress candidate.

Voters will choose a replacement for their Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is represented by Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa is the NDC candidate. There are two independent candidates with the name Kwaku Duah also in the race.

ABA Fuseini loses primary

The veteran journalist was defeated by Atta Issa, a new entrant with Fuseini failing in his 4th bid to return to Parliament in 2025.

Atta Issah, an accountant at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) headquarters obtained 801 votes to beat Fuseini's 333 votes.



SARA

