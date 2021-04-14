ABF holds first virtual mentoring session with tertiary beneficiaries

Abiola Bawuah, founder of the foundation

Source: Abiola Bawuah Foundation

The Abiola Bawuah Foundation (ABF) last Sunday held its first mentoring session with its tertiary beneficiaries.

The session brought the Trustees of the foundation and the beneficiaries onto a single platform where they discussed topics including managing social pressure, managing seemingly difficult courses as well as time management.



The Trustees also took the girls through different ways to achieve academic success.



The mentoring session was to inspire the beneficiaries as ABF does not just intend to sponsor the girls with their needs, but go a step further to ensure that the girls achieve set out goal.



The Project Officer, Geraldine Osafo Ntiri said that, mentoring the girls was one of ABF’s goals and that "We scout for the girls, examine what they need, sponsor and mentor them as well.”



During the session, the Board Chairperson, Mrs. Elisabeth Hayfron-Asare was excited to share her thoughts and experiences with the girls.

She said, “You need to read the topics in the course ahead of the lecture and that will enable you to get the maximum results even if the course is seemingly difficult.”



Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, a Trustee, discussing 'Seemingly Difficult Courses', noted that, her way out of difficult courses was to make notes during lessons, and, “I answer many of the questions in the text books and that made me predict what would appear in the exams,” she added.



Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, in addition, said that, personal note taking was one of the ways out of difficult courses.



At the end of the session, Madam Nkechie Denise shared her thoughts on stage fright, a challenge of one of the beneficiaries. She said, “Practising and gaining mastery of the subject for presentation was one of the best ways to overcome stage fright.”



Speaking to the beneficiaries, they were excited to be a part of the webinar as they were able to share their burdens.

“Some issues we face may be small but honestly, they distract us from our studies. Some colleagues of ours risk their studies for outing. I think I can’t risk it because ABF’s sponsorship is an opportunity I can’t risk,” one of the beneficiaries said.



The mentoring session had in attendance some of ABF’s Trustees, namely; Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, Mrs. Elisabeth Hayfron-Asare and Madam Nkechi Denise who shared their experiences with the beneficiaries.



The topics discussed were how to overcome seemingly difficult courses, time management and managing social pressure.



It was hosted by Geraldine Osafo Ntiri who assisted by Sarfoh Danquah Jacob.