ACP Agordzo’s story should not be happening in a constitutional era – Prof. Kwaku Azar

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar)

A US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar has questioned the legitimacy of the trial of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo.

In a Facebook post, Prof Asare expressed his concerns, emphasizing that such a story should not unfold in a time of constitutional governance.



“ACP Agordzo’s story should not be happening in a constitutional era.



Da Yie!” he said on January 28, 2024.



Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo was recently acquitted in a high-profile treason case.



Dr. Agordzo faced charges of conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.

The High Court convicted six out of nine alleged coup plotters for counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



The Court, however, acquitted Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.



The six convicted for plotting a coup have been sentenced to death by hanging.



The six persons, including three soldiers, are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.



Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased) and ACP Dr. Agordzo together with eight others were charged variously on April 24, 2021, for conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason and high treason.





