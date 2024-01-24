ACP Agordzo, two others acquitted as court convicts 6 coup plotters

Acquitted Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo

The High Court has delivered its judgment in the case of the alleged coup plotters, convicting six individuals on counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

The court, however, acquitted Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.



The judgment, delivered on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, was earlier scheduled for November 22, 2023, after the submission of written arguments by the involved parties.



The accused, including Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm (now deceased), ACP Dr. Agordzo, and others, faced charges of conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason. Dr. Mac-Palm's evidence was deleted from the records after his passing.



The 10 accused individuals, including ACP Dr. Agordzo, pleaded not guilty, and all were granted bail during the trial. The prosecution, led by the Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, presented 13 witnesses, including seven soldiers, during the trial.

The defense, represented by various lawyers, argued for the innocence of their clients.



The panel of judges, consisting of Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, and Justice Stephen Oppong, delivered the verdict.



While six individuals were convicted, including Donya Kafui, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, ACP Dr. Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar were acquitted.



