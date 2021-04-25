ACP Agordzor, Mac Palm, and 8 others plead not guilty to High Treason

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzor and Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm together with eight others alleged to have played various roles in an attempt to destabilize the country have pleaded not guilty to four charges.

The 10 accused persons who were on bail earlier were re-arrested yesterday by National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and slapped with the charges.



They have all denied charges of conspiracy to commit High Treason, High Treason and Abetment.



The accused persons have been slapped with fresh charges, including high treason.



Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Allan Debrah aka Bright Allan Yeboah, Yohannes Zikpi, WO11 Esther Saan, Col Seidu Abubakar, LAC Ali Solomon and Col Sylvester Akanpewon all pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit High Treason and High Treason.



While Col Kojo Gameli and ACP Agordzor were charged with abetment of High Treason and pleaded not guilty.

EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the AG had filed a Nolle Prosequi to discontinue the charges of treason in the other case which necessitated the latest charges.



The charge of High Treason is higher than the earlier charge of treason and the court sitting was presided over by three High Court Justices presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe.



Bail



The AG Mr Dame told the court that, the accused persons have been in custody for less than 24 hours.



He said, if the court would be minded, the bail must be such that, they will not abscond but be available to stand trial.

The accused persons through their lawyers prayed the court to admit the accused persons to their previous bail.



They were initially held for conspiracy to commit treason and treason felony but state has filed Nolle prosequi to discontinue that case.



All the accused persons are said to belong to a group called Take Action Ghana.



In June 2018, security agencies picked up intelligence of the group’s alleged plan to overthrow the government and usurp executive powers.