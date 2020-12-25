ACP Kwesi Ofori behaving like a wing of the NPP – Sued NDC MP fumes

ACP Kwesi Ofori

Member of Parliament for South Dayi Mr. Rockson Dafeamekpor has accused an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori as operating another wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following his conduct towards the minority in Parliament after they decided to walk to the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC).

“He, ACP Kwesi Ofori can decide to operate as a wing of the NPP; that is his business but the Ghana Police Service does not belong to him”. The lawmaker told the Accra Regional Operations Commander



The NDC Member of Parliament’s comment comes after the state, represented by the Ghana Police Service dragged Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and ten other opposition MPs including Mr. Rockson Dafeamekpor to court for embarking on a march to the office of the Electoral Commission in contravention of the Public Order Act.



They have since been charged with unlawful assembly.

However, speaking on the matter in an interview with Stare FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com alleged that, the Greater Accra Regional Commander and Assistant Commander of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori’s action is a clear indication they are protégés of the ruling NPP.



“The Regional Commander should stop converting himself into an authority. He is also operating under rules and laws. We are all supposed to operate within the laws; all that we have to do is to give them notice. If he hasn’t gotten the notice he should say he hasn’t seen it because he is not the police commander located in parliament”.