Regional News

ADASEC reopens with 31 students

Only 31 students, made up of 15 boys and 16 girls out of 206 final year students of Adaklu Senior High School at Adaklu Waya reported when schools reopened on Monday, June 22.

Mr. Batholomew Kudzo Hosu, Headmaster of the School told the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview on Tuesday.



He said management of the School was leaving no stone unturned for the safety of the students and appealed to parents to encourage wards to report at the School for classes to resume.



The Headmaster said temperatures of all students who arrived were taken before they were provided with face masks and sanitizers.



Mr. Hosu said management had decided to reduce each class size to 25 to ensure social distancing, adding that the School had no problem with classrooms.

He said teachers teaching lower classes had been mobilised to assist in teaching the finalists.



The Headmaster warned that management of the School would not entertain visitors, and urged the students to obey all rules and regulations of the School and also observe directives on the Covid-19 pandemic.



Mr. Hosu was hopeful that all the students would return to school before the week ended for classes to resume.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.