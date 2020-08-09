Regional News

ADB : 1992 year group donate PPEs to Breman Asikuma SHS

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and the 1992 Year Group of Breman Asikuma Senior High School (SHS), have presented quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth GH¢18,000 to the school.

The items include thermometer guns, Veronica Buckets and stands, bowls, dustbins, hand sanitizers, liquid soap and tissue papers.



The donation was to support the institution in its quest to protect and prevent any outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the campus.



Mr Godwyll Ansah, the leader of the Year Group, presenting the items, expressed the hope that it would support the fight against Covid-19 to enable the students to go about their academic activities successfully.



He urged candidates writing this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to be focused and sidestep any deeds that would affect them and ruin their future.



Mr Ansah wished all the final-year students the best of success and encouraged them to abide by the rules and regulations of the examination and to avoid any form of malpractice.

“Do not take any foreign materials especially mobile phones into the examination hall. I also wish to advise you to do independent work and refrain from seeking any form of assistance from either candidates or non-candidates.



“Do not be led astray by the rogue websites and WhatsApp platforms with all kinds of fake information and be focused and continue with the preparation and writing of your papers and religiously comply with the COVID-19 protocols to keep safe during the examination period.



Ms Sarah Baah-Odoom, the Headmistress of the School, who received the items, commended the Group for the support for their Alma mater.



She said the items would complement the one presented by Government and pledged to distribute them to serve their intended purpose.



Meanwhile, the Winneba Diocesan Lay Movement Council of the Methodist Church-Ghana, also presented some PPE to the School to support the national fight against Covid-19.

