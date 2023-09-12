ADDI to hold first Afro-United Festival at Howard University in Washington D.C

Official artwork for the event

The African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) will be hosting a two-day event through its DMV (named after District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia) chapter from September 28 – 29, 2023 at one of oldest historically Black universities in the United States – Howard University, Washington, DC.

The festival will present four activities in its 48-hr schedule including Men’s Empowerment Seminar, Women’s Empowerment Seminar, Afro Royalty Gala & Cultural Dance, and the Afro-United Concert that will include local and international Afrobeats artists like J Wils, XVI BARZ, Pupa Curly, Izzy Zack, Young Spark, Teddy Ride and more as revealed by media partner TheAfricanDream.co, a DMV-based communication consultancy firm.



The purpose of the festival which organizers have future plans to take global by hosting it in respective international cities, is to formulate a structure that will assist Blacks in the DMV region who are seeking to start or grow businesses to compete fairly in the social/economic arena.



“Our goal is to bring about positive social impact on the Black community. We also plan to develop programs that will help lower the unemployment rate among Blacks. Our grant awards program will empower Black-owned businesses with the financial means to employ youth of African descent and women living in the DMV region,” said ADDI to TheAfricanDream.co in a statement.



The Men’s Empowerment Seminar will hold under the theme “Empowering the Global African Community: Bridging Continents for Economic Prosperity”, to be moderated by Kelvin Williams, CEO of NuHollywood and owner of Columbia School of Broadcasting.



Speakers at the event will include: Alexander Cummings, Liberian Presidential Candidate and Former Coca-Cola Africa Senior Executive; Kemuel Van Der Puije, COO, Voice of Africa; Kadmiel Van Der Puije, CEO, Voice of Africa and Experience Africa; Andjelo Cherty Mwembya, US-Africa Senior Business Strategist; Curtis Smith, Founder and CEO of Africa Tourism Union; and Jerald Boyd, Co-founder of Iceberg Renewals.

The Women’s Empowerment Seminar will be held under the theme “Recognising our resilience and Building Bridges to Empower Ourselves and Build the Africa we Envisage”, to be moderated by Ms. Fatmata Barrie Esq.



Event speakers here will include: Her Excellency, Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Former AU Ambassador to the U.S., and founder of ADDI; Dr. Yemi Duyule, Intercontinental Business; Representative Wala Blegay, Political Leadership in the Diaspora; Representative Naquetta Ricks, Political Leadership in the Diaspora; and Dr. Stella Jefferies, Intercontinental Business.



To get tickets for the event please click this link: events.eventnoire.com.



About ADDI



The African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI)’s mandate is to mobilize African Diaspora around the world to participate in the development of Africa, with emphasis on projects that support the African Union Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation.

“Our role is to create an environment that is conducive for the African Diaspora and friends of Africa to participate in the development of Africa. ADDI therefore facilitates member participation in development opportunities in Africa,” said ADDI.



ADDI engages in education of the African Diaspora on the history of Africa as a way of promoting unity among all people of African descent around the world. Currently, ADDI brings the African Diaspora to several African countries where Heads of State are looking to the expertise and financial resources the African Diaspora and friends of Africa can bring to their countries.



Funds raised by ADDI are applied to humanitarian services that cut across education, research and development work. The organisation also funds projects that include: Women Empowerment, Youth Empowerment, Legacy Project, African Youth Mentorship Program, and Wakanda Smart Cities, with priority areas in healthcare, training or skills transfer, agriculture (food security and food sufficiency) and access to power.



“Due to slavery and colonization, Africa and her children on the Continent and abroad are a wounded people and we need healing. ADDI was formed to heal these wounds by reconnecting all people of African Descent with our roots in Africa, The Motherland. We plan to open ADDI offices in all African countries in order to give the African governments easy access to the African Diaspora,” said ADDI.