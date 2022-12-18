ADPU management and staff’s tribute at Ekow Blankson’s funeral

The former Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU), Ekow Blankson, was on Saturday, December 17 laid to rest.

Ekow who was regarded as one of Ghana's talented actors worked with ADPU, which oversees the operations of AfricaWeb, owners of GhanaWeb, and other subsidiaries, in Ghana.



He was eulogized for his hard work and dedication to the company over the last two years.



The editor-in-chief of the AfricaWeb group, Ismail Akwei, who read the tribute on behalf of the company, highlighted Ekow's role and commitment as well as the fondest memories he shared with staff.



"Mr. Ekow Blankson was a man who gave. He gave much to his work, to his fellow managers, to his subordinates, and even the least. That is why ladies and gentlemen as we are gathered here in memory of him, would lik to speak in celebration of his life Here was a life that made a great impact, a life that exemplified brilliance, a life that inspired emulation," parts of the tribute read.



Ekow Blankson passed away on Sunday, October 3 at the age of 50. He was succeeded by a wife, Justina Naadu Blankson and eight children.

The late actor's burial service which took place at the Full Gospel Church International, EMC Branch Tema, was graced by his colleagues in the movie industry and loved ones.



